Wanda L. Dillon
January 1, 1930 - June 8, 2020
Wanda L. Dillon, 90, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday (June 8, 2020) under the care of Hospice of North Iowa at Country Meadows Place in Mason City, surrounded by her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church, 341 19th St SW, Mason City, with Pastor Philip Boender, officiating. Inurnment was in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Wanda's family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Wanda's name to Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church.
The only daughter of Ralph and Marvel (Bates) Moore, Wandalee was born on January 1, 1930 in rural Franklin County. She grew up alongside her four brothers, Lyle, Lowell, Duaine, and Kenneth, on the family farm near Rock Falls, IA, graduating from Rock Falls High School among the class of 1947.
On May 29, 1966 Wanda was united in marriage to Meredith Dillon at First United Methodist Church in Mason City.
For many years Wanda worked at United Home Bank in Mason City, following her retirement from the bank, she worked at Four Seasons Travel.
Wanda was a member of Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church in Mason City and a past member of First Covenant. She was active within work groups, widow's hospitality group, and the Mason City Women's Club. In her free time Wanda could often be found with a book in hand, she loved to entertain family and friends and was always ready for an impromptu game of cards. She loved and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and looked forward to spending Friday evenings together.
Wanda is survived by her son, Larry (Zelda) Elwood, Mason City; step daughter, Linda (Erving) Howe, Jr., Louisville, CO; four grandchildren, Toma Dean Elwood, Mason City; Gregory Dean Bennett, Golden, Colo., Troy Dean (Amy) Elwood, Mason City, Trevor Dean (Erica) Elwood, Mason City; eight great-grandchildren, William Dean Elwood, Madelyn Sue Elwood, Treyton Dean Elwood, Taegen Dean Elwood, Reese Dean Elwood Bennett, Channing May Elwood, Brady Dean Elwood Bennett, Tenlee Grace Elwood; brother, Duaine Moore, Scottsdale, AZ; sisters in law, Maxine Lekwa, Story City, and Carolyn Moore, Mason City; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marvel; beloved husband, Meredith; brothers, Lyle (Jeanette) Moore, Lowell (Helen) Moore, and Kenneth Moore; and sister in law, Marge Moore.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.