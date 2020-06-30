Wanda L. Dillon

Wanda was a member of Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church in Mason City and a past member of First Covenant. She was active within work groups, widow's hospitality group, and the Mason City Women's Club. In her free time Wanda could often be found with a book in hand, she loved to entertain family and friends and was always ready for an impromptu game of cards. She loved and cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and looked forward to spending Friday evenings together.