Wanda (Brown) Peter

September 10, 1924-December 29, 2019

Mason City- Wanda (Brown) Peter, 95, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at MercyOne-North Iowa, Mason City.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kristie and Patti Peter, of Mason City; sister in law, Joan Cerney, of Mason City; niece, Marilyn (Peter) Hamand and her husband, Ralph, of Nora Springs; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Peter; parents, Lawrence and Minnie Brown; sisters, Velma Collier and Wilma Wegener; brothers, Glenn Brown, Lawrence Brown, and infant brother, Lewis.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

