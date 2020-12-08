Walter Portis

He loved many hobbies and enjoyed fixing things. He loved gardening, carpentry, mechanical and electrical work, horseback riding, bowling, fishing and any chance to be artistic. He loved to take his sister Marion dancing at the Surf Ballroom. On any given weekend you could find him at Diamond Jo Casino gambling with his wife and three daughters. One of Walter's greatest joys was winning a bet.

He was known for his handlebar mustache which he only mistakenly shaved off once

He worked at Lehigh Portland Cement for 42 years and spent his weekends building houses and fine tuning his carpentry skills.

He cared so deeply about the people in his life. He would show you how much he loved you, not with grand declarations but with silly nicknames, cooking you a recipe that no one could imitate, or teaching you something. He taught so many people everything he knew and loved to tell a few hours' worth of stories and so his spirit will live on forever in those that loved him.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nettie (Latham) Portis, his siblings Sissy, Ruby, Marion, Donald and Kenny, his son Raymond Portis, his granddaughter Bobbi Jo Poole, along with so many relatives and friends.