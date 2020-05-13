× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Walter D. Fuller

April 23, 1926 - May 9, 2020

MASON CITY - Walter D. Fuller, 94, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd in Mason City.

Walter was born April 23, 1926 in rural Clear Lake, son of Cecil and Viola (Woodward) Fuller, where he grew up on a farm. He graduated from Swaledale High School, class of 1944.

He was drafted into the armed service and served in the Army in Europe during World War II. He was honorable discharged. After returning from the service he married Shirley Wike on January 1, 1946 and to this union one daughter, Debra Buckner, was born.

Walter worked at the Mason City Municipal Airport early on and then moved to rural Clear Lake, where he and Shirley farmed for many years. When Walter and Shirley moved to Mason City they managed apartment building and also in Charles City. Walter was also a auto technician while working for Schukei Chevrolet.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.