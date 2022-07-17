Walter Carl Schroeder

April 28, 1931-March 19, 2022

MASON CITY-Walter Carl Schroeder of Mason City passed away on March 19, 2022, at the age of 90. Father Paul Lippstock will preside over the memorial service at 11 am on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City. Visitation will begin at 10 am Saturday, with lunch and fellowship at noon at the All-Vets Center (VFW) 1603 S. Monroe Avenue. His ashes will be interred at a private service with military honors on Wednesday, July 27 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Illinois. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made in Walt's name to the River City Rifle and Pistol Club.

He was born in Davenport, Iowa on April 28, 1931. While Walt's father, and grandfather, served as leaders in the Davenport Fire Department, Walt chose to pursue a career in law. He attended the University of Iowa, while working as a radio announcer. This is where he met the love of his life, Norma Townsend. After a four year courtship, they were married on

September 7, 1953 in Iowa City. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Iowa, then served his country as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. After an honorable discharge, he returned to the University of Iowa to earn his Juris Doctor degree in 1957. That same year he was admitted to Bar of Iowa.

As a young lawyer, he and his wife moved to Mason City. He served as a member of the Iowa Board of Bar Examiners from 1974-1982, serving as Chairman for the last 3 of those years. He was a Fellow of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers and a Fellow of the American Academy of Hospital Attorneys. He also served as a Chairman of the Iowa State Bar Association Special Committee on Criminal Law.

Walt was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he served on the parish finance council.

He was also a long-time member of the Mason City Elks club, rising to rank of Exalted Ruler. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Walt was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at the family cabin on Lake Edward in Minnesota. He was also fond of shooting sports. He was an active member of the River City Rifle and Pistol Club and shot competitively on a team, as well as teaching courses on gun safety.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Norma, of Mason City and their three children and families; Karen (Peter) Streit of Rochester, Minnesota; Dr. Paul (Lori) Schroeder of LeMars, Iowa; Fred (Brenda) Schroeder of St. Peters, Missouri. He is also survived by seven grandchildren (who knew him as “Grandpa” or “the Nitch”) Stefan (Meave) Streit of New York, New York, Karl Streit of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Allison (Justin Heizer) Schroeder of Denver, Colorado, Sam Schroeder of Omaha, Nebraska, AJ Schroeder of San Francisco, California, Will Schroeder of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Nichole Schroeder of Lee's Summit, Missouri. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Gay Schroeder and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter, mother, Ethyl Faye, his brother, David Schroeder, and his great-grandson, Francis Henry Streit.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,