Wallace “Wally” Greve

Wallace “Wally” Greve

CLEAR LAKE-Wallace “Wally” Greve, 75, of Clear Lake, passed away April 26th, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N, Clear Lake. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, April 29th, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

