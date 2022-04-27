CLEAR LAKE-Wallace “Wally” Greve, 75, of Clear Lake, passed away April 26th, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N, Clear Lake. He will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.