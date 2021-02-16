Wade Alan Torkelson
December 10, 1966 - February 4, 2021
FOREST CITY - Wade Alan Torkelson, 54, of Forest City, IA died on February 4, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. As an honor to his wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to University of Iowa Hospital.
Wade was the son of Les and Paulette (Steinmetz) Torkelson, born in Forest City on December 10, 1966. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1985 and attended Iowa State University graduating in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting.
Wade was united in marriage to Dana Hopp of Mason City, IA on May 26, 1990. After starting out in Sioux Falls, SD and Ames, IA, they moved to Montana until 1999 and enjoyed countless hours hiking and camping in the mountains. When they decided it was time to start a family, they moved back to Forest City where Wade worked at Winnebago Industries. Their son Ethan was born in May 2000 and quickly became the center of their lives together. Wade was a loving father and was forever grateful and honored to have such a devoted and caring son.
Wade will be remembered for his quick wit and ability to make people laugh, sensitivity, creativity in his many mediums of artwork, love for family and friends, and his longing for peace, equality and justice in this complicated world.
Left to cherish his memory are wife Dana, son Ethan and girlfriend Estrella Mata, parents Les and Paulette Torkelson, sister Valerie (Steve) Malchow, grandmother Tharon Steinmetz, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Wade was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Merle Steinmetz and paternal grandparents Clarence and Othelia Torkelson.
Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com
