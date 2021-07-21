W. Lyle Butler

July 19, 2021

MASON CITY-W. Lyle Butler, 92, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Melinda McVey McCluskey officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania.

Lyle was born at Story Hospital in Mason City, his Aunt Dollie Story's hospital, to Wintie Dowell Butler and Ethel Marie Merchant Butler. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he married Corrine Marie Johnson. They celebrated 68 years of marriage on June 27.

He attended the country school in B20, Clear Lake Schools and graduated from Mason City High School in 1947.

He retired from IMI Cornelis but always considered himself a farmer. He was a veteran of the Korean War 1951-1953, serving in the Army and stationed in Europe. In his free time, Lyle in enjoyed camping, traveling, and square and polka dancing.