W. Lyle Butler
July 19, 2021
MASON CITY-W. Lyle Butler, 92, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St., Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Melinda McVey McCluskey officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Lyle was born at Story Hospital in Mason City, his Aunt Dollie Story's hospital, to Wintie Dowell Butler and Ethel Marie Merchant Butler. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he married Corrine Marie Johnson. They celebrated 68 years of marriage on June 27.
He attended the country school in B20, Clear Lake Schools and graduated from Mason City High School in 1947.
He retired from IMI Cornelis but always considered himself a farmer. He was a veteran of the Korean War 1951-1953, serving in the Army and stationed in Europe. In his free time, Lyle in enjoyed camping, traveling, and square and polka dancing.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Corrine; sons, Alan (Dianne) Butler of Clear Lake and Arlyn (Julie) Butler of Mason City; daughter, Diane (Chris) Thenhaus of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Brad Butler, Jennifer Arends, Daniel Butler, Trent Thenhaus, Taylor Thenhaus, Travis Butler, Traci Rosenbaum, Kristen Zimmerman, Brian Truax, Amanda Smith, Nic Truax, and 24 great grandchildren.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and in laws; brother, Ralph; sister, Betty Pedelty, brothers-in-law, Edwin Pedelty, Gene Johnson, Bob Johnson, and Virgil Johnson; sisters-in-law, Arlene Cunningham, Betty Johnson, Darlene Butler; and great grandson, Becket Peterson.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
