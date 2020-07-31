W. David Smith
(1928-2020)
KANAWHA - W. David Smith, 92, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his home in rural Kanawha.
Graveside service for David Smith will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Rural Kanawha, with Pastor Oly Marcos officiating.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha. David's family will not be present at the viewing.
Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Wayne David Smith was born January 9, 1928 in Kanawha, Iowa to Jesse G. and Florence (Duncan) Smith. David has been a farmer and a lifetime resident of Kanawha/Hancock County, Iowa.
He was a 1945 graduate of Kanawha High School and later served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
Upon returning to Kanawha, David married Calene Lisbet Ziska on November 9, 1952. He was proud to be a farmer and farmed his family farm (Bonnieview Farm) and Calene's family farm for many decades. Both farms have been designated Century Farms. He and Calene moved their family to the farm where he was raised in 1967.
David was a member of the American Legion Post #77 of Kanawha for 58 years. He served as a Hancock County Supervisor and as a board member for Farm Bureau, Hancock County ASCS, Kanawha Farmers Co-op Elevator, Agri Industries and Kanawha 2000 Club. He was a lifetime member of the Kanawha United Methodist Church and supported the church through various committees.
David cared for Calene for many years, allowing them to stay together on the farm. After Calene's passing, David's wish was to stay on his farm and with the help of his daughters and many others he was able to.
He is survived by his daughters Linda (Dale) Carter of Des Moines, Janet Christians of Ankeny and their families and friends. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Marlene) Smith of Britt and sister-in-law Marcene Smith of Humboldt and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 65 years Calene, his son-in-law Merlin Christians and his brother Eugene Smith.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211.
