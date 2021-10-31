Vivian Belle (Hull) McEldoon

February 1, 1930-October 27, 2021

MASON CITY-Vivian Belle (Hull) McEldoon, 91, of Mason City, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Good Shepherd Care Center, Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November, 3, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Jake Dunne, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Epiphany Parish asks all to wear face masks at church.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. November, 3, 2021, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church or NIACC Supports Future Healthcare Professionals.

Vivian was born February 1, 1930 in Omaha, NE, daughter of Benjamin and Adeline (Goodman) Hull. The family moved to Garner when Vivian was six months old and she graduated from Garner High School in 1949. After high school, she went into the Mercy Hospital Nursing Program and attained her RN Degree. Vivian worked for seventeen years at Mercy as an RN. She was united in marriage to Bob McEldoon on January 24, 1953 and was blessed with two children. Vivian took time away from work to raise her children until they were in grade school. She went back to work for Public Healthcare and worked for many years until her retirement.

She was member of the Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, Church Circle.

Vivian enjoyed traveling to various places, golfing, bowling, playing cards and socializing with her various friends. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Vivian liked to quilt, needle point and crocheting; however, she loved sharing what she made with the ones she loved the most. She enjoyed snowmobiling with Bob and their friends. Vivian will be remembered for her caring nature and tenacious personality.

Vivian is survived by her two children, Kirby McEldoon of Clear Lake and Kay (Russ) Barkema of Belmond; grandchildren, Justin (Stephanie) Fournier, Whitney Schmit and Mariah McEldoon; great grandchildren, Liam Fournier and Bryton Johnson; sister, Nellie (Bruce) Mastin; sisters in-law, Maxine Hull, JoAnn Hull and many extended family and friends.

Vivian is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Adeline Hull; husband, Bob McEldoon; two brothers, Perry Hull and Ivan Hull; two sisters, Ivah Johnson and Iris Craig.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason city.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com