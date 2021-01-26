Virginia Ward

March 15, 1925-January 21, 2021

MASON CITY-Virginia Ward, 95, of Mason City, passed away on January 21, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. No services will be held because of the virus and health issues in the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com or cards may be forwarded to the family at 14 Sumac Rd, Mason City, Iowa.

Virginia was born on March 15, 1925 in Fayette, Iowa. She was the daughter of Thelma and Merwin Doughty. She graduated from Fayette High School and then attended Upper Iowa University for two years and acquired her teaching license. She started teaching in Thornton, Iowa and there she met her husband, Don Ward. Virginia taught in different schools over the years, Nora Springs, Hanlontown and Mason City Schools. She loved teaching and still heard from several students over the years. When Virginia retired she bought a camper and started traveling. She worked in several different National Parks, but her favorite was Yellowstone. She traveled in Europe, in several different countries.