Virginia R. Sutton

September 14, 1921 - January 25, 2020

Virginia R. Sutton, 98, formerly of Mason City, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Manly Specialty Care, Manly, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Q, 503 E South St, Manly, IA with Pastor Cory Allard officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Virginia was born on September 14, 1921 in Green Castle, MO to Charley and Helen (Stanberry) Snyder. Her family moved to Mason City in 1936, where Virginia graduated from Mason City High School, class of 1939. On July 17, 1959, she was united in marriage to Roger Sutton at the First United Methodist Church in Mason City. Virginia worked as a dental assistant and then as a bookkeeper for Marigold Foods and retired after 23 years.

Virginia and her husband Roger enjoyed traveling and going on road trips together to places such as: California, Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, etc. She always kept a tidy house and was a great cook. In her younger years she liked playing the piano and in her later years she was an avid bird watcher.