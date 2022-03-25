Virginia Maxine Copas-Baxter

CLEAR LAKE-Virginia Maxine Copas-Baxter, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Oakwood Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 8th Ave. South, Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 N. 1st Ave. N, Clear Lake, IA. A scripture service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Virginia Baxter.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com