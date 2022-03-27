October 31, 1927-March 23, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Virginia Maxine Copas-Baxter, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Oakwood Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 8th Ave. South, Clear Lake, with Fr. Josh Link, celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 N. 1st Ave. N, Clear Lake, IA. A scripture service will be held at 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Virginia Baxter.

Virginia Maxine Johnson was born October 31, 1927 in Algona, Iowa, the fourth of thirteen children to Charles “Ted” Edward and Ethel Marie (Kelley) Johnson. She received her education at St. Cecelia's Academy in Algona. On January 19, 1945 Virginia married Clifton C. Copas in Fairmont, MN. To this union, 11 children were born: Louetta, Edward, Diana, Douglas, Altha, Greg, Vince, Phillip, Monica, Tom, and Tim.

Caregiving was a constant in her life, beginning with her younger siblings all the way through the raising of her own children. Virginia was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Those surviving are her beloved children, Edward (Kolene) Copas, Diana Allen, Douglas (Jo) Copas, Altha (Andy) Garfin, Greg (Deb) Copas, Vince Copas, Phillip Copas, and Monica (Don) VerHelst; 26 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and one on the way; a sister Shirley (Robert) Metzger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding Virginia in death are her husband Clifton Copas; her children, Louetta Best, Tim and Tom Copas; her parents; 6 sisters; 5 brothers, Clifton's parents and brother.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com