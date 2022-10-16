Virginia Mae Balmer

April 7, 1936-October 12, 2022

Virginia Mae Balmer, 86, died at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, On October 12, 2022, after a five week hospital stay. She was much loved by family and friends.

A family memorial service will take place at a future date. The family asks that any remembrances be given to your local Salvation Army in her name.

Virginia was born April 7, 1936 on a farm northeast of Esterville, IA to Rush Luverne and Claire Ameila Johnson. She attended a one room country schoolhouse in Emmet County. Virginia graduated from Gruver High School. She married Merritt Balmer, May 22, 1958, five years to the date they met. They lived in Esterville; IA, Fairmont, MN; Blue Earth, MN; Albert Lea, MN; and Mason City, IA. They welcomed two daughters: Felicia Kay and Kala Ki.

Virginia was active in the Girl Scouts as leader and Cookie Coordinator. She cleaned homes for people until 1996. Volunteering was important to Virginia with almost 30 years at Mason City's Mercy One Hospital. She also volunteered at the First Presbyterian Church, Mason City Chamber of Commerce, Lime Creek Nature Center, Action Center, Respite Care, and Francis Lauer Youth Services. Virginia loved gardening, card playing, and traveling to Branson, MO.

Those left to cherish memories of Virginia are her husband of 64 years, Merritt Balmer of Mason City, IA; daughters Felicia (Wayne) Swanson of Lakeville, MN and Kala (Todd) David of Montgomery, MN; brothers Robert (Ruby) Johnson of Hoffman, MN and Ronald (Deb) Johnson of Sioux Center, IA; sister-in-law Melvia (Steve) Nelsen of Welcome, MN; four, grandchildren Taylor, Zachary (Mychaela), Jordan (Rachel), and Tori (Ethan); nieces, nephews, and friends.

