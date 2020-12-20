Virginia M. Lease

March 19, 1921 - December 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Virginia M. Lease, 99, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 16, 2020, at Senior Star Memory Care Center. Funeral services will be at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, Sheffield, Iowa at 1:00 on December 21. Graveside services will be at the family burial plot in Coulter, Iowa. Due to Iowa COVID-19 restrictions, all who attend must wear a mask and maintain social distance. The Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield, Iowa is caring for Virginia's family and making arrangements.

Virginia Marguerite Madson was born on March 19, 1921 in Selma, California, the daughter of Peter and Minnie (Hansen) Madson. Her parents moved back to Iowa when she was just a baby. She was a 1938 graduate of Latimer High School, in Latimer, Iowa. She graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing before enlisting in the U.S. Navy Nursing Corp. After the war, Virginia continued her education at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She remained active in nursing education, teaching at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Mercy Hospital in Mason City, and finally at NIACC until her retirement.