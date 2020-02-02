October 30, 1929-January 30, 2020

KLEMME/LAKE CORNELIA -- Virginia M. (Davis) Butler, age 90, formerly of the Klemme and Lake Cornelia, IA, areas, most recently of the Colonial Village, Overland Park, Kansas, died, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Colonial Village, Overland Park, KS.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 1:00 PM, at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond, IA. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Visitation will be Monday at the funeral home from 10 AM until noon.

Virginia Mae Davis was born October 30, 1929, to William and Helen (Stephenson) Davis in Livermore, IA. She attended country schools through the 7th grade. She continued her education at Livermore Public Schools, graduating in 1946. After graduation, she worked at the Livermore elevator and Hardy elevator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia was united in marriage to Charles Butler on September 2, 1951, at the Livermore Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with three daughters: Gwen, Maggie and Becky.