Virginia Lou Grimm

October 7, 1933-February 4, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Virginia Lou Grimm, 89, passed away with family by her side on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

Virginia Lou Ashland was born Oct. 7, 1933, in the family farmhouse, daughter of Christopher and Vera (Zook) Ashland. Commonly known as “Ginny” or “Toots”, Virginia attended a one room country schoolhouse and graduated from Clear Lake High School. She married Jay L. Grimm in 1953 and they were married for 27 years. Virginia resided in Clear Lake her entire life.

Virginia loved Clear Lake and exhibited this strong association by working in many public places. Her career experience included as a high school cook before she started a 40-year career that she was very proud of at the Fareway grocery store, working past her 80th birthday. She also worked in a variety of restaurants in Clear Lake, including Witkes and the Jack of Diamonds before spending 18 years at the Half Moon Inn. Family members frequently receive comments from someone who recall working with her. Their comments reflect the influence she was and, in many instances, lessons learned through a firm, respectful, dependable, hard working, caring attitude. Her other activities included membership at Zion Lutheran church and her commitment to Peace circle and many friends.

Virginia loved the 4th of July celebration at Clear Lake, hosting a multi-generational family and friends' picnic in the driveway regardless of the weather that started pre parade and ended post fireworks. She enjoyed reflecting on leading the Clear Lake 4thof July parade during high school on horseback with her brother Virgil.

Holidays were a special time of the year for Virginia, knowing her grandchildren would be home enjoying her fabulous cooking, Christmas treats and family games. Virginia always loved assisting with the grandchildren and participating in as many of their activities as possible.

Due to health concerns, the last few years for Virginia were spent at Apple Valley Assisted Living in Clear Lake prior to a short tenure at Oakwood Care Center. The family wants to extend their sincerest appreciation to both facilities for the care and support provided by their dedicated staff.

Virginia is survived by her three sons, Lowell (Carrie) Grimm, Lakeville, MN, Douglas Grimm, Clear Lake and Chris (Mary) Grimm of Bettendorf, Iowa. Grandchildren include Desiree (Eric) Vorland, Thomas Grimm, Christina (Seth) Johnson, Hannah Grimm, Katie (Colton) Bean, Carly Grimm and three great grandchildren Ellie, Lainey and Sloane Johnson.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Virgil Ashland and June Galloway.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, 5-7 pm at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 am Thursday, February 9 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th Str. Clear Lake. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Memorials will be directed by the family for American Diabetes Association, Clear Lake Fire and Emergency Medical Teams, Clear Lake 4thof July fundraising and Peace Circle.

