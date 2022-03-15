 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia L. Haberkamp

Virginia L. Haberkamp

March 14, 2022

GARNER — Virginia L. Haberkamp, 88, of Garner, died Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Summit House in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Pastor David Skilling officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the United Presbyterian Church or St. Croix Hospice. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

