Virginia L. "Ginny" Raible

MASON CITY - Virginia L. "Ginny" Raible, 78, of Mason City passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Rockwell Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 Fifth St SE, Mason City, IA. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City, IA with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m.