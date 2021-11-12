Virginia L. Diercks

December 2, 1931-October 17, 2021

MASON CITY-Virginia L. Diercks, 89, of Mason City, passed away on October 17th 2021, at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Ralph passed away 8 days after Mom. As believers in Christ, we take comfort in knowing they are together again. A visitation for Virginia and Ralph will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials in memory of Virginia may be made to PEO, Chapter KW, or the Mason City Public Library. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Virginia was born on December 2, 1931. She grew up in Mason City and married her high school sweetheart, Ralph O Diercks on August 26, 1951. Virginia and Ralph celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Virginia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mason City. She was a homemaker most of her life and was involved in Occident Club, Study Club and PEO, Chapter KW. Mom was a wonderful cook and will be remembered for her dozens of cookies baked over the years.

She is survived by her children Bruce (JoAnn) Diercks of Carthage IL, Brian (Shirley) Diercks of Osceola IA, and Beth (James) Hall of Cedar Rapids IA; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Ralph, parents T Bruce and Ruth Helm, and sister Susan Helm.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924,