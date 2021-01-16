Virginia (Jenny) Lee Wardell

August 23, 1926-January 12, 2021

Mason City - Virginia (Jenny) Lee Wardell, 94, resident of Manly Care Center went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021 in the presence of family.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 3:00-5:00 at the Hogan-Bremer Colonial Chapel. A private funeral for relatives will be Monday at Hogan-Bremer with burial following at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Virginia was born August 23, 1926, in Arlington, IA, daughter of Melvin and Freda (Roloff) Bond. On August 18, 1946 she was united in marriage to Raymond Wardell. In their 54 years together they had 5 children and pursued farming in Northeast Iowa, and upon retirement from farming they ultimately relocated to Mason City, IA.

Virginia was born again toward the end of WWII when John 5:24 became real to her: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.” She loved to share the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ with everyone she came in contact with. Virginia fellowshipped with Christians at the Hampton Gospel Hall for over 25 years.