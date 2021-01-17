Virginia (Jenny) Lee Wardell
August 23, 1926-January 12, 2021
Mason City - Virginia (Jenny) Lee Wardell, 94, resident of Manly Care Center went home to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021 in the presence of family.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 3:00-5:00 at the Hogan-Bremer Colonial Chapel. A private funeral for relatives will be Monday at Hogan-Bremer with burial following at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Virginia was born August 23, 1926, in Arlington, IA, daughter of Melvin and Freda (Roloff) Bond. On August 18, 1946 she was united in marriage to Raymond Wardell. In their 54 years together they had 5 children and pursued farming in Northeast Iowa, and upon retirement from farming they ultimately relocated to Mason City, IA.
Virginia was born again toward the end of WWII when John 5:24 became real to her: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.” She loved to share the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ with everyone she came in contact with. Virginia fellowshipped with Christians at the Hampton Gospel Hall for over 25 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond and daughter Delores (Clark) Burmester. She is survived by Raymond Jr, Donald, Darlene, and Roger (Joanna) Wardell along with 12 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
