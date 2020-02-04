Virginia “Jean” Demuth

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Following services, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage.

Jean was born January 15, 1926, on the family farm in Black Hawk County, near Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Dorothy (Teisinger) Schuler. She grew up in the Waterloo area. Jean met Cletus “Clete” Demuth while working at the former Rath Packing; they were married on October 29, 1949, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo. In 1952, they moved to Osage, where they owned and operated Demuth Radio and TV. Jean was employed briefly in the bakery at the Jack and Jill Store in Osage, and was a nurse's aide at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital in Osage from 1976 to 1987. Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Sacred Heart Guild. She was also a member of the Osage American Legion Auxiliary and served as the Auxiliary Historian. Jean enjoyed reading, photo albums, and traveling with Clete. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.