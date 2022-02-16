Virginia “Ginny” K. DeWitt

MASON CITY-Virginia “Ginny” K. DeWitt, 76 of Mason City passed away suddenly Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the funeral home.