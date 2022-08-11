Virginia “Ginny” Egli

June 17, 1922-August 8, 2022

MASON CITY-Virginia “Ginny” Egli, 100, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, in her Mason City, IA, home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Friday, August 12, 2022 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams Street, Mason City, IA with Rev. Jake Dunne as Celebrant. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA with a Scriptural Wake Service to began at 6:00pm.

Ginny was Born June 17, 1922 Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Helen Camel. Her father died March 30, 1922 three months before she was born.

She attended Warren Grammer School , Bowen High School and two years at Bryant Stratton Business College. She was employed as a reporter and then society editor of the Daily Calumet, a southside Chicago newspaper and then worked as a secretary for the Illinois Central Railroad.

Ginny met the love of her life, Willard “Bill” Egli of Mason, Iowa, a Navy Veteran awaiting discharge, at a USO dance at Navy Pier in Chicago. They were married on September 18, 1946. The couple later had three children, Harry, Sandra and Thomas.

Both Bill and Ginny were active members in Holy Family Catholic Church. Ginny was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Circle and President of the Mason City Women's Club for two years. In her earlier years, she was active in both boy and girl scouts and was Sandi's first Brownie Leader. She was active in many other activities in the Community. Ginny enjoyed dancing, reading, playing Bridge, helping others, as well as putting puzzles together on the computer.

Those left to cherish memories of are her daughter, Sandra Ballinger of Omaha, NE and her son, Thomas (Erin McCarthy) Egli of Milwaukee, OR; four grandchildren; six great granddaughters; four great great granddaughters; as well as many neighbors and friends.

Ginny was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Harry; great grandson, Kason Letcher; and great grandson, Jonah Sanchez.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com