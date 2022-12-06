Virginia F. Pruessner

September 1, 1943-December 3, 2022

MASON CITY-Virginia F. Pruessner, 79 of Mason City passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, 2022 surrounded by family.

A Funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 1807 South Kentucky Ave, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Family suggests memorials be directed to Faith Baptist Church or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

The daughter of Oliver Edward Sr. and Exzelda Faye (Jacobs) Johnson, Virginia Faye was born September 1, 1943 in Freeport, IL. Growing up she attended country school and Freeport Schools, before the family moved to Wisconsin where she graduated from Baraboo High School in 1961. On October 24, 1964, Virginia married the love of her life, Richard Pruessner in Rockford, IL. The couple was blessed with three children: Anneliese, Bethany and Phillip. Virginia took great pride in her career as a Realtor, eventually taking over Southbridge Realty in Mason City. She served greater North Iowa for over 25 years before retiring in 2010, but continued owning and operating SouthBridge Property Management.

Virginia was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and loved sharing her work with others. Her loving, happy spirit shone brightly to all who loved her. Virginia genuinely enjoyed people, and was known to be able to talk with anyone.She often gave more of herself for others than she saved for herself. For a while Virginia and Richard lived in Missouri and enjoyed retirement but were soon pulled back home by their beloved grandchildren. Virginia's greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard; children, Anneliese F. (Brian) Jeffrey of Rockwell, Bethany P. (Thomas) Heller of Mason City, and Phillip C. (Jordan) Pruessner of Sheffield; beloved grandchildren, Conner Jeffrey, Katelyn, Madisyn, Jagger, Thomas and Raygen Heller, Kale and Sean Pruessner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Oliver and Exzelda; and siblings, Oliver E. Johnson Jr., Clarlyn MacKenzie and Barbara Johnson.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com