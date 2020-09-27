Virginia E. Potter
(1938-2020)
Virginia E. Potter, 81 of Mason City, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Frederick, Maryland.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street Southeast, Mason City, with Reverend Josh Link, celebrant. Virginia will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass.
Virginia Elizabeth Ruger was born December 4, 1938, in Britt Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Violet (Meinders) Ruger. Growing up in northern Iowa she attended and graduated from Ventura High School in 1957. Virginia continued her education at The Pasadena Playhouse in California earning her Associates Degree. On January 20, 1968 she married Gary Potter of San Francisco, CA, in Mason City, IA. Their union was blessed with a daughter, Veronica. Virginia was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Violet.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gary; her daughter, Veronica and husband, John Kosch, of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Max, Jack, and Gavin; as well as numerous extended family members and longtime friends.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
