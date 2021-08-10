Virginia E. Fox was born October 9, 1932 in Pierce City, Missouri, the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Witt) Roetto. She entered into rest on July 29, 2021 in Neosho at the age of 88. Virginia married Robert Fox on October 17, 1959 and relocated to Iowa where they owned and operated a farm from 1959 to 1979, when they returned to Missouri. Virginia and Robert owned and operated Fox Package in Neosho until 2001 and Virginia also worked at Nicsinger's until her retirement in 1990. She and her husband, Robert shared 55 years together before his death on April 24, 2013. Virginia is survived by her five children, Dana Eads and husband, Mike of Neosho, Janelle Dunaway and husband, Ron of Neosho, Mark Fox and wife, Caroline of Little Rock, Arkansas, Phillip Galt and wife, Kristie of Missouri and Tim Fox of Neosho; seven grandchildren, Tiffany and husband, Carter, Lauren and husband, Jake, Tori and husband, Jacob, Andrew, Mariah, Mary Claire and Ada; two great grandchildren, Joe Michael and Lucy Grace; sister-in-law, Rosie O'Neill and brother-in-law, Bernard Burger. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at St. Canera Catholic Church. Her Rosary will be held at 5:30, on Tuesday August 3, 2021, at Clark Funeral Home Neosho, Mo with visitation to follow until 7:00pm. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the special care givers and staff at Freeman Neosho Hospital provided to her. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Canera Catholic Church or Alzheimer Association, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66, Neosho, Mo 64850.