Virginia A. Vrieze

Virginia Ann Vrieze, the daughter of Elbert and Anna (Rieken) Green, was born June 6, 1937 in Algona. She attended Bingham No. 7 country school and graduated from Woden High School in 1955. She continued her education at Waldorf College in Forest City. After college, Virginia worked at Majon Motors in Britt. On December 29, 1956, she was married to Gerald Vrieze at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt. They lived and farmed near Woden all of their married life. After Gerald passed away in 1998, she continued to live on the farm southeast of Woden until moving into Britt in 2008. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts and tending to her flowers.