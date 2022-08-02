Virgil Wolf

FOREST CITY-Virgil Wolf 79, of Forest City, died Sunday, July 31, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug 6 at 11:00 AM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N Clark St., Forest City with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug 5, 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Burial will be in Madison Township Cemetery with military honors conducted by Forest City American Legion Post #121.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685