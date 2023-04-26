Virgil Wayne Heifner

July 24, 1936-April 22, 2023

Virgil Wayne Heifner, 86, of Elko New Market, MN, formerly of rural Buffalo Center, died on April 22, 2023, at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System after a brief illness. In lieu of a funeral service, the family will host a visitation and luncheon following the Sunday, April 30th church service at the Community Chapel in Lakota, IA from approximately noon – 2pm.

Virgil was born on July 24, 1936 in Buffalo Center, IA, the son of Vincent and Ivy (Carlson) Heifner. He attended Country School in rural Buffalo Center, IA, through 8th grade and then attended Buffalo Center High School and graduated in 1953. He worked for various farmers until going into the National Guard in 1957. He was in the National Guard for 2 years, of which 6 months was active duty.

Upon his return from the Service, he started dating Louise in September of 1959. They were engaged on Valentine's Day of 1960 and married on August 14 of the same year at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Titonka. They honeymooned at Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.

Virgil and Louise were married for 56 years and had four daughters. They farmed and milked cows for many years. In 1979, they started Heifner Gardens and over the years they worked together to grow the business by going to Farmer's Markets, selling produce off the yard and starting their own plants in their greenhouse.

Virgil had a strong faith and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior early in his life. He and Louise attended the First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center, IA for most of his life where he served on many church boards and taught many Sunday School classes. He attended Community Chapel in Lakota, IA until his move to Georgia in 2020.

He is survived by 3 daughters - Lorraine (Todd) Brady of Chaska, MN; Susan (Van) Davis of Elko New Market, MN; Nancy (Michael) Miller of Eden Prairie, MN. 14 Grandchildren – Andrew Brady, Matthew Brady, DiAndria (Joel) Abbas, Isaiah Davis, Stefan Davis, Keith Davis, Deja Davis, Rebecca (Erik) Zingler, Josephine Davis, Victoria Davis, Ellie Miller, Mara Miller, Erin Miller & Allyssa (Michael) Meckler; 8 Great-Grandchildren, Brother – Cecil Heifner as well as in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, his daughter, Valerie Frascht, his parents Vincent & Ivy Heifner, parents-in-law Henry & Schwantje Boyken, brothers Gerald, Carrol, Robert, and sister Ruby.

Cards can be mailed to 7855 Harvest Drive, Elko New Market, MN 55020.