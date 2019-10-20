MASON CITY – Virgil Lee Orman, 80, of Mason City, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the funeral home in Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.