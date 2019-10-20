{{featured_button_text}}
Virgil Orman

Virgil Lee Orman

MASON CITY – Virgil Lee Orman, 80, of Mason City, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the funeral home in Mason City, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

