(1927-2020)

Virgil E. McClain, 92, of Fort Dodge, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

A service honoring Virgil's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Gunderson Funeral Chapel in Fort Dodge. Interment will follow at Bluff Creek Cemetery near Boone with military honors presented by V.F.W. Post No. 1856 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Virgil is survived by his son Rodney (Derra) McClain, Seguine, Tex.; daughter-in-law Penny (Charlie) Pattee; two grandchildren, Jill (Elvin) Rasmussen, and Michael (Melissa) McClain; six great grandchildren, Keegan, Braxton, Autumn, Austin, Brayden and Brody; his siblings, Kenneth McClain, Ankeny; and Ella Mae Blake, Colorado Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marilyn, his son Rick McClain and his brother Duane McClain.

Virgil E. McClain, the son of Earl and Golda (Fairchild) McClain, was born September 26, 1927, in Boone county. He attended Boone and Rockwell Schools. Virgil served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1947. He lived in the Mason City and Clear Lake area until 1960, when he moved to Fort Dodge. On October 3, 1959, Virgil was united in marriage to Marilyn Degen. Virgil was employed as a sales representative for Buttertop for eight years and Frito Lay for 30 years, before his retirement in 1990.

Virgil was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. He was a life member of VFW and served on the committee for Pheasants Forever. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

