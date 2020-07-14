× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgil E. McClain

(1927-2020)

Virgil E. McClain, 92, of Fort Dodge, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

A service honoring Virgil's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Gunderson Funeral Chapel in Fort Dodge. Interment will follow at Bluff Creek Cemetery near Boone with military honors presented by V.F.W. Post No. 1856 and the Iowa Army National Guard. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Virgil is survived by his son Rodney (Derra) McClain, Seguine, Tex.; daughter-in-law Penny (Charlie) Pattee; two grandchildren, Jill (Elvin) Rasmussen, and Michael (Melissa) McClain; six great grandchildren, Keegan, Braxton, Autumn, Austin, Brayden and Brody; his siblings, Kenneth McClain, Ankeny; and Ella Mae Blake, Colorado Springs, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marilyn, his son Rick McClain and his brother Duane McClain.