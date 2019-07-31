Virgil D. Roth
May 11, 1928 - July 29, 2019
Virgil D. Roth, 91, of Mason City, died Monday (July 29, 2019) at Evans Memorial in Cresco.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am on Thursday (August 1, 2019) at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, where military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Wednesday evening (July 31, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Virgil's name to Epiphany Parish or Notre Dame Catholic Church, Cresco.
The son of William and Louise (Kuhl) Roth, Virgil Dale was born on May 11, 1928 in Mason City. He attended and graduated from Mason City High School among the class of 1946. In September of 1946 Virgil enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, faithfully serving his country during World War II until his honorable discharge in 1948. In December of 1950 duty again called and Virgil served during the Korean War, receiving his discharge in September of 1951.
On September 22, 1956 Virgil was united in marriage to Betty Calkins in Mason City; together they would be blessed with three children, Mark, Lisa, and Doug.
Following his return from military service Virgil attended NIACC, Milwaukee School of Engineering, and the University of Northern Iowa. He worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 16 years before accepting a position as an Instructor at NIACC, for which he taught 27 years.
In his free time Virgil enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, and woodworking. He was a member of Epiphany Parish Catholic Church of Mason City. Following Betty's passing, Virgil moved to assisted living in Cresco, IA where he was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Those grateful for sharing in Virgil's life are three children, Mark (Ranee) Roth, Laramie, WY., Lisa (Tad) Mueller, Fort Atkinson, IA., and Doug (Teresa) Roth, Mason City; twelve grandchildren, Heather (Jeremiah) Meizis, Amanda (Kevin) Hill, Andrew (Kelly) Roth, Cassie Dow, Katie Roth, Matthew Hesley, Ryan (Emily) Hesley, Alyssa (Lorne) Hovden, Luke Mueller, Alicia (Matthew) Linderman, Nicole Roth (fiancé, Dan Kraft), and Kaleb Roth; great-grandchildren, Brody Dow, Vivian and William Meizis, Lincoln and Oliver Hill, Rhyser Roth, Madelynn, Nash, and Oaklynn Hesley, Brenden Hovden, and Addisyn and Brayden Linderman; and a brother, Ron Roth.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, William and Louise Roth; and siblings, Beverly Zirbel and Gerald Roth.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
