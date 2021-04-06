Violet Swea Book Charlson

Violet was born February 25, 1928 to Swedish immigrants Otto Olaf and Ida Marie (Martinson) Book, delivered by her father on her family farm. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Violet graduated from Forest City High School. While working at the Forest City Bakery, she met the love of her life, Ray Spencer Charlson, and they married February 25, 1947. Violet worked on the family farm and was the first woman hired on the line at Winnebago Industries in Forest City. During retirement, she enjoyed working at a local antique shop. She visited all 50 states and the family farms in Sweden and Norway. Violet and Ray were strongly supportive of all five of their children's achievement of master's degrees.