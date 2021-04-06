Violet Swea Book Charlson
February 25, 1928 - March 30, 2021
FOREST CITY - Violet Swea Book Charlson, 93, of Forest City, Iowa and Red Wing, Minnesota, transitioned peacefully to heaven on March 30, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at Story Medical Senior Care in Nevada, Iowa.
Violet is survived by her children: Cynthia (John) Monroe of Cedar Rapids, Susan (Jerry) Radke of Nevada, Jerald (Diane) Charlson of Sioux Falls, SD, JoAnn Charlson of Ames, and Barbara Charlson of Nevada; 17 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Violet was born February 25, 1928 to Swedish immigrants Otto Olaf and Ida Marie (Martinson) Book, delivered by her father on her family farm. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Violet graduated from Forest City High School. While working at the Forest City Bakery, she met the love of her life, Ray Spencer Charlson, and they married February 25, 1947. Violet worked on the family farm and was the first woman hired on the line at Winnebago Industries in Forest City. During retirement, she enjoyed working at a local antique shop. She visited all 50 states and the family farms in Sweden and Norway. Violet and Ray were strongly supportive of all five of their children's achievement of master's degrees.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband and parents; great-grandchildren Victoria and Caleb; siblings Luella (Clarence) Johnson, Gustaf (Pearl) Book, Albert (Dorothy) Book, Clarence (Margaret) Book, Olaf (Ellen) Book, Dell (Wanda) Book, Emily (Ben) Harringa, Everett Book, Harold (Marlys) Book, and Floyd Book; and her parents-in-law Andrew and Gena (Lovik) Charlson and their children Agnes (Martel) Mathews, Marie (Torjus) Haugo, Herbert (Alice) Charlson, Sherman (Sadie) Charlson, Glenn (Avis) Charlson, and Orven (LaVerna) Charlson.
A private funeral will be held for immediate family, with inurnment at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City. Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave., Lake Mills, IA 50450.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa 50010 and online condolences may be left for Violet's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
