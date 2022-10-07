Violet Pearl (Luchtenburg) Brinkman

November 6, 1933-October 5, 2022

GREENE-Funeral Services for Violet Pearl (Luchtenburg) Brinkman, 88, of Greene, will be held at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Greene at 2:30 p.m., October 8, 2022. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene following the service. A viewing will be held at Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Saturday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Violet was born November 6, 1933, in Shell Rock (Butler County) to parents George and Mattina (Frey) Luchtenburg and passed away peacefully at the Valley View Care Center in Greene on October 5. 2022. She attended school in Shell Rock, Iowa.

Violet was united in marriage to Clarence Edward Brinkman on May 18, 1951, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene, Iowa. The couple was blessed with seven children and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

While growing up, Violet spent her time working as a waitress in the Shell Rock-Waverly area and helped her parents and siblings at their homestead. Violet became a truly devoted wife and mother after having met the love of her life, Clarence, at the Cattle Congress in Waterloo, Iowa. Violet was indispensable in helping to run their farm, from cooking the best fried chicken you have ever eaten, to baking cookies, apple pies (from scratch), or hosting pancake breakfasts for her grandchildren - to gardening; driving tractors; walking beans; butchering chickens and countless chores to keep the farm running and beautiful.

Perhaps one of Violet's favorite “hobbies” was visiting the local “tourist destinations” (a.k.a casinos) with Clarence or whomever she could rope into attendance. Violet also spent her days surrounded by as many of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great grandchildren as possible. She traveled across Iowa to sporting events, concerts, talent shows, graduations, and weddings. No matter the event, however, she was always there to bring a smile to our faces and to keep Clarence in Check!

Loving family members include her children: Marjorie Hanson, (Nora Springs); David Brinkman (Greene); Dallas Brinkman (Duncombe); Julie (Wendell) Leavens (Greene); Chris (Shirley) Brinkman (Manly); and Matthew Brinkman (Greene); her son-in-law Keith Williams (St. Ansgar); and her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; brothers-in-law Darrell (Letha) Brinkman, Kenneth (Beverly) Brinkman; sisters-in-law Catherine (Joseph) Huber and Esther Bose.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence; her daughter, Barbara Williams; Daughter-in-law, Dixie Brinkman; son-in-law, Donald Hanson; great-grandson, Karson Ott; her parents; and her siblings: Viola Wagner, George Luchtenburg, Johnny Luchtenburg, Melvin Luchtenburg, Harold Luchtenburg, and John Luchtenburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, 519 North First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.counsellwoodleyfuneralhome.com