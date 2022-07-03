 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Violet Book Charlson

Violet Book Charlson

February 25, 1928-March 30,2021

Violet Book Charlson Celebration of Life Memorial Service: Violet was born February 25, 1928, in Forest City and peacefully passed March 30,2021 in Nevada, IA, surrounded by her loving family. In celebration of Violet's life, her children are holding a memorial service Sunday, July 10th, 2:00 pm, at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Ave, Lake Mills, IA, with Live Streaming. An interment ceremony will follow at Madison Cemetery, 1445 US 69, Forest City, IA, where Violet will join her loving husband, Ray Charlson. A reception will follow. Donations can be made to Winnebago Lutheran Church.

