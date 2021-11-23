Viola Marion Meling
November 30, 1937-September 16, 2021
Has passed away at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa where she was a patient with acute respiratory failure and stage 4 pancreatic mass.
Vi was born to Ole M. Tveit (1887-1941) and Anna Galena Hockinson Tveit (1893-1979). Was baptized and confirmed at the Lutheran church in Scarville, IA. She graduated at the Scarville school in Scarville. When her kids graduated from school it was often laughed at the fact be Vi always said she graduated with like 3 kids.
After graduation at a young age, she married Donald Halverson (1972). The two of them lived in the Lake Mills area, Scarville area and finally moving to Forest City. Vi worked at Stitch craft where she sewed curtains for campers. After Donnie's death Vi met and married Sylvan Meling they lived in the Forest city area until she retired from Stitch craft/Winnebago. They then moved to Ohio to be closer to her Granddaughter Andrea (Neal) Posey and family. They returned to Forest City this past summer.
She was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City, Iowa. She had 3 children Dean Halverson (1995) Daryl Halverson (Vicky Underhill) and Dawn (Chris) Meislahn.
She was the youngest of 9 children Delvin Gylvan Oliver Tveit (1912-1990); Stella Quisling (1916-2008); Margaret J Tveit (1919-1943); Orville O Tveit (1923-1938); Elsie M Tveit (1924-1928); Veryln J Hellend (1927-2007); Lyla M Tveit (1929-1955); Darlene J Tveit (1933-1956).
Vi has 7 grandchildren Derrick (Katie) Halverson; Delya (Steve) Kofstad; Andrea (Neal) Posey; Omma (Tanner Stenersen) Good Guthart; Alex (Jenna) Good; Abby (Lex) Carlson; Alicia Halverson. 15 Great Grandchildren; Jackson, Jacob, Hope,, Tanner, Arya, Brock, Hailey, Thomas, Dante, Cole, Kyhanna,, Karter, Kyler, Benelli, Leia. 4 Great Great Grandchildren; William, Hazelea, Karlee and Rylee.
Viola had a special bond with granddaughter Andrea and her family and will be missed dearly.
It was Violas wish not to have a funeral and we will be honoring her wish.
