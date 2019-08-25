Viola M. Roberts

May 31, 1914-August 23, 2019
CLEAR LAKE – Viola Mae Roberts, 105, of Fertile, died Friday, August 23, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Fertile Church of Christ, 502 N. 1st St., Fertile, with Rev. Rob Perry officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Fertile Church of Christ, Mulberry International Children's Ministries or The Seeing Eye.
Viola was born May 31, 1914, the daughter of Benjamin Fredrick and Ellen Lovina (Roath) Miller in rural Fertile. She married Forrest Leroy Roberts on December 20, 1933, in Mason City. After nearly 70 years of marriage together, Forrest preceded her in death on October 9, 2003.
Viola graduated from the Fertile Consolidated School. She spent most of her career helping Forrest farm, and raising the family. She was a member of Fertile Church of Christ and Christian Workers. She was also a member of the Fertile Senior Citizens for 33 years and held offices for 15 years. In 1991, she received the Governor's Volunteer Award. She enjoyed canning meat, socializing with friends and family, and volunteering at the church. She also liked cruising around Fertile on her scooter.
Viola is survived by three children, Wayne Roberts of Clear Lake, Donald (Peggy) Roberts of Chico, CA and Joanne Zrostlik of Shell Rock, IA; eleven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Orland Miller of Hot Springs, SD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Verle (Corrine) Miller, Alvin (Bernice) Miller, Glenn (Camille) Miller, and Amos (Irene) Miller; sisters, Leona (Darrell) Meeks, Verna (Louie) Butts, and Iva Schuler; a son-in-law, Richard Zrostlik; daughter-in-law, Jean Roberts; and a sister-in-law, Marlys Miller.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
