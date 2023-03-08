November 7, 1919-March 4, 2023

OSAGE-Vincent P. Weber 103, of Osage passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage.

Vincent was born November 7, 1919, near Little Cedar, the son of Isidor and Catherine (Salz) Weber. He was the second of eleven siblings. He was drafted into the Army in May of 1942, where he served as an X-Ray Technician until his discharge. Vince was later employed by Oliver/White Farm Equipment Company for 34 years as a Design Engineer. He enjoyed his work, which involved working with transmission gearing. Vince retired as Senior Project Engineer.

He participated in several activities including joining a flying club and learned to fly airplanes. Vince enjoyed fishing and playing golf at Sunny Brae Golf Club where he was a member for 51 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Osage American Legion Post #278.

Vince is survived by his brother, Jim (Barb) Weber and sister, Mary McIntrye both of Osage, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

