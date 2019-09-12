Vincent McDermott
October 13, 1937 - September 10, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Vincent McDermott, 81, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Vince was born October 13, 1937, the son of William “Emmett” and Marie (Kimm) McDermott in LeMars, IA. He married Delores Plagge on June 20, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Belmond, and to that union two sons, John and Mark, were born.
A graduate of Kingsley High School, Kingsley, IA, Vince worked on a road construction crew prior to marriage. He later farmed for most of his life in Alexander, while also working for State Farm as a hail insurance adjuster for nearly 20 years.
Vince volunteered at the Franklin County Alcoholism Service Center. He was on the St. Francis Xavier Parish Council, member of the Knights of Columbus Council in Belmond, and member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing at the casino, and cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was an avid sports fan and always loved attending his sons' and grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Vince is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores McDermott of Clear Lake; two sons, John (Susan) of Dover, MN and Mark (Shelene) of Panora, IA; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob (Kayla), Madison and Ali; two great-grandchildren Ronan and Ellis; and a sister, Marie “Mur” White of Kingsley, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Michael, Francis, Robert, Leo and Dale; and three sisters, Loretta, Mary and Betty.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. Colonialchapels.com.
