Vincent Charles Loeckle
September 17, 1939 - October 20, 2019
Vincent Charles Loeckle, 80, Peacefully passed away October 20, 2019 at Osage Rehabilitation and Health in Osage, IA. He was born in Mason City, at home, September 12,1939, the son of Raymond R. and Vivian M.(Whitney) Loeckle. He attended Mason City Public Schools, and then joined the Army and spent the next 3 years in Korea. On September 17, 1960, he married his childhood sweetheart, Judith Lowe.
Vince drove semi for Decker's until they closed. During that time he earned his private pilot's license an graduated from Reisch Auction College. He attended crop-dusting school in Marigold, MS. He also obtained his certificate to be a flight instructor and taught for 10 years. Vince through enjoyed teaching and was immensely proud of his students. Vince and and his 1965 Pawnee retired from crop-dusting after 21 years. Vince designed and held the patent for a new style of drop markers for the aerial application industry. As owner and CEO of APF, Corp, Vince marked and oversaw the manufacture of those drop markers from 1985 -1998. His other accomplishments include passing auditions for and being hired by Naturally Santa, obtaining an Amateur Extra Class Ham radio operator's license, and designing a hand control for the mining industry that he manufactured and marketed, as well. Vince had a deep, abiding faith in the Lord. Though Vince usually had several irons in the fire at any given moment, he always had time for his family and friends, all of whom he cherished.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; two daughters, Dayna Clayton (William) and Terry Slindee(Brent); four brothers, Larrey(Cathy), Dennis(Pam), Victor(Sandy), and Wesley(Kathy); four grand-daughters and six great-grandchildren.
Vincent is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Marie; his parents; two sisters Bonnie Loeckle and Shirley Schlie; one brother, Raymond "Sonny"; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary David and Susannna Louise Bochmann.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, November 2, 2019 at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church, Mason City, IA. Luncheon to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.