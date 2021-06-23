Victoria Ann “Vikki” Copley

December 27, 1947-June 17, 2021

SIOUX FALLS-Victoria Ann “Vikki” (Boehnen Bieberdorf Lansing) Copley, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Bittner Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM Thursday, June 24 at the Ramada Inn in Mitchell. A Graveside Service will be at 2:30 PM Thursday, at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Vikki Ann Copley was born to Lloyd and Betty Boehnen in Mitchell in 1947, where she grew up, attended school, and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1965.

Following high school, she attended St. Mary's College and also attended classes at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN.

Vikki raised her children, John and Nina, in Mason City, Iowa, where she started her career as a financial advisor for Piper, Jaffray & Hopwood. She was very involved in her community in Mason City, with the Chamber of Commerce, etc…..

In 1997, Vikki established and ran Smith Barney's new offices in Sioux Falls, where she worked as a producing branch manager for 12 years, retiring in 2009.