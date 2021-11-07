 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victor (Vic) E. Frederick

  • 0
Victor (Vic) E. Frederick

Victor (Vic) E. Frederick

August 30, 1956-November 2, 2021

REEDSBURG-Victor (Vic) E. Frederick, 65, of Reedsburg, WI, formerly of Manly, IA, passed away Tuesday (November 2, 2021) unexpectedly at home.

Vic loved the outdoors and visiting national parks with his wife, he will be greatly missed for his caring and helping ways, humor, and his love of the Vikings.

Survived by his children, Victor Frederick III of Kalona, IA, Jeremy Frederick of Forest City, IA, Kim (Brian Murnane) Warner of Reedsburg, WI, Nichole Thompson of Carlton, MN, and Tori Boelman of Holland, IA; six grandchildren Dan Palmer, Brittni Warner, Kai Payne, Grant Boelman, Bria Boelman, and Lena Thompson; and three great-grandchildren Bentley, Hunter, and Mila. Preceded in death with the love of his life Marcia, parents Victor and Sylvia, and brother Mike.

Memorial service for family to be determined.

Any memorials or cards can be sent to Nichole Thompson 106 Wilhelmina Drive, Carlton, MN 55718.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News