Victor (Vic) E. Frederick

August 30, 1956-November 2, 2021

REEDSBURG-Victor (Vic) E. Frederick, 65, of Reedsburg, WI, formerly of Manly, IA, passed away Tuesday (November 2, 2021) unexpectedly at home.

Vic loved the outdoors and visiting national parks with his wife, he will be greatly missed for his caring and helping ways, humor, and his love of the Vikings.

Survived by his children, Victor Frederick III of Kalona, IA, Jeremy Frederick of Forest City, IA, Kim (Brian Murnane) Warner of Reedsburg, WI, Nichole Thompson of Carlton, MN, and Tori Boelman of Holland, IA; six grandchildren Dan Palmer, Brittni Warner, Kai Payne, Grant Boelman, Bria Boelman, and Lena Thompson; and three great-grandchildren Bentley, Hunter, and Mila. Preceded in death with the love of his life Marcia, parents Victor and Sylvia, and brother Mike.

Memorial service for family to be determined.

Any memorials or cards can be sent to Nichole Thompson 106 Wilhelmina Drive, Carlton, MN 55718.