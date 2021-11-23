Vicki S. Glawe

February 15, 1963-November 15, 2021

CORWITH-A funeral service for Vicki S. Glawe, 58, of Corwith, was held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Corwith. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Corwith Community Center. Interment was at the Lu Verene Cemetery.

Vicki Sue Glawe was born on February 15, 1963, in Britt, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon and LaRue (Burns) Hanselman. She grew up in Lu Verne, Iowa and graduated from Lu Verene High School in 1981. She went on to Waldorf Community College in Forest City then to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls where she received her teaching degree.

On April 5, 1986, Vicki was united in marriage to Timothy Glawe at Zion Lutheran Church in Lu Verne. Vicki taught 2nd grade at West Hancock Community Schools. She loved being a teacher. She enjoyed singing, being outdoors, and camping. Vicki loved her family and spending time with them.

Vicki died Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Kanawha Community Home. She was 58.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Glawe of Corwith; son, Scott and his wife Ashley Glawe of Mason City; daughter, Taylor (Daniel) Jones of Hampton; grandchildren, Carter and Dawson Jones; mother, LaRue Hanselman of Algona; siblings, Greg Hanselman of Napperville, IL, Kristen (John) Laird of Waterloo; in-laws, Cecil and Melissa Glawe of Corwith; sisters-in-law, Deb (Randy) Gemmer of Woden and Joan Glawe of Mason City; brother-in-law, Mike (Janet) Glawe of Corwith; and many nieces and nephews.

Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Hanselman; brother, Scott Hanselman; and grandparents.

