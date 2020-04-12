Vicki L. Hungerford

A livestream of her funeral service will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Facebook page and a recording will be shared on her memorial page at ColonialChapels.com . A private family gathering will be held in Vicki's honor. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery, Manly, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to the family to be gifted to The Hope Lodge in Iowa City and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. Their dedicated care and services made a lasting impact.

Vicki Lynn Freerksen was born August 31, 1961 in Osage, the daughter of Larry and Elaine (Hughes) Freerksen. Vicki graduated from Riceville High School in 1979 and continued her education at Hamilton Business College where she earned her degree in Accounting. On September 12, 1981 she married the love of her life, Michael J. Hungerford in Riceville. Vicki and Mike were blessed with three children, Eric, Melissa, and Tyler. The family made their home north of Manly. For many years the home was filled with children as Vicki ran a daycare. Later she began working for Principal Financial Group, where she dedicated herself for 25 years until her retirement in 2019.