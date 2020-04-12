August 31, 1961 - April 6, 2020
MANLY - Vicki L. Hungerford, 58, of Manly passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home in Manly surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
A livestream of her funeral service will be broadcasted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Facebook page and a recording will be shared on her memorial page at ColonialChapels.com. A private family gathering will be held in Vicki's honor. Burial will be in Manly Cemetery, Manly, IA.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be directed to the family to be gifted to The Hope Lodge in Iowa City and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit. Their dedicated care and services made a lasting impact.
Vicki Lynn Freerksen was born August 31, 1961 in Osage, the daughter of Larry and Elaine (Hughes) Freerksen. Vicki graduated from Riceville High School in 1979 and continued her education at Hamilton Business College where she earned her degree in Accounting. On September 12, 1981 she married the love of her life, Michael J. Hungerford in Riceville. Vicki and Mike were blessed with three children, Eric, Melissa, and Tyler. The family made their home north of Manly. For many years the home was filled with children as Vicki ran a daycare. Later she began working for Principal Financial Group, where she dedicated herself for 25 years until her retirement in 2019.
Vicki had an independent spirit. She found happiness in gardening and canning, especially her famous salsa. She was an excellent cook. Vicki loved the outdoors and camping with friends. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, mother and daughter, but her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother. She loved her grandchildren dearly and cherished spending time with her whole family.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband of 38 years, Mike Hungerford; her children Eric Hungerford, Melissa Hungerford, and Tyler (Cassie) Hungerford all of Mason City, IA; grandchildren, Zane, Zoey and Zeppelin Hungerford; her parents, Larry and Elaine Freerksen of Riceville, IA; her mother-in-law, Lois Thompto of Mason City, IA; her siblings, Patty (Scott) Priebe of Rochester, MN, Kelly (Paul) Swinton of Des Moines, IA, Kristen (Jeffry) Jones of St. Charles, MN, and Jason Freerksen of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Ray) Kressin of Chetek, WI; as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Those preceding her in death are her brother, Donald Freerksen, infant nephews, Kevin and Kyle; father-in-law Neil Hungerford; maternal and paternal grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
