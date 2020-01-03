Veronica Leone Johnson
April 3, 1938 - December 29, 2019
Kanawha - Veronica Leone Johnson, 81 of Kanawha passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Veronica (Ambroson) Johnson was born April 3, 1938 to Arthur and Lillian Ambroson in Forest City, Iowa. Veronica grew up on a farm west of Leland and attended school in Forest City.
You have free articles remaining.
Veronica was united in marriage to Jerry Alfred Johnson on May 28, 1955. To this union they were blessed with 8 children. They made their home on a farm north of Kanawha.
Veronica worked at Triggs Manufacturing in Kanawha for 20 years. In 1991 she opened KJ'S with her daughter Kim. After KJ's closed Veronica enjoyed retired life and wintering in Texas for 16 years.
Veronica was a member of the Kanawha Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed watching and spending time with her grandkids, doing puzzle books, scratch tickets, attending auctions at the local auction house and going out to eat.
Veronica is survived by her husband Jerry Johnson of 64 years and 8 children, Kelly(Joyce) Johnson, Johnston, IA, Kim(Paul) Kraft, Renwick IA, Kris Jacobson, Clear Lake, IA, Kamille Johnson, Kanawha, IA, Kevin Johnson, Clear Lake IA, Karl(Sherrie)Johnson, Kanawha, IA, Kent(Sybil) Johnson, Kanawha, IA, Kendra Harms, Kanawha, IA. She was blessed with 29 grandchildren. Including 1 very special granddaughter Chelby Harms and 54 great grandchildren. Sister Lavonne Grisnik, Omaha, NE and sister-in-law Illene Robinson, West Allis, WI and several nieces and nephews.
Veronica is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Ryan Johnson and her father-in-law and mother in-law Alfred and Nora Johnson.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Kanawha Lutheran Church, 125 West 4th Street, Kanawha, IA 50447, from 3-6 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.