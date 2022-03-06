Vernon M. Arndt

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, March 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd ST NW, Rockford, Iowa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Church. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Officiating will the Rev. Dennis M. Burns. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Rockford Fire Department where he loved being a volunteer firefighter.

Vern was born on September 15, 1948 in Mason City the son of Henry and Josephine “Calhoun” Arndt and joined his other four siblings. He Graduated from Mason City High School. On October 7, 1968 he was joined in matrimony to Irene Baehne in Mason City and recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. To this union was born one son and one daughter. He very much enjoyed fishing and hunting in the area, doing woodworking and feeding and watching the birds in his yard. He loved his grandchildren and relished his time with them. He enjoyed riding and repairing his Hondamatic motorcycle, For their 50th anniversary they went as a family to the Black Hills. He served on the Rockford City Council for many years and he was an avid Viking Football fan. He also played in the pool league.